      Weather Alert

State Police Heavily Enforcing Illinois Move Over Law Over Next Week

Jan 13, 2020 @ 12:45pm
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat

The Illinois State Police are rolling out a special enforcement of the state’s Move Over Law in honor of a state trooper killed in the line of duty. Trooper Christopher Lambert was killed when he was hit by a passing vehicle while working the scene of another accident along I-294. State law already requires drivers to move over one lane when passing any emergency or other vehicle with emergency lights on alongside the highway. Now through January 18th, the state police will be adding extra patrols along Illinois highways enforcing the law during Operation Lambert.

Popular Posts
High School Football
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington