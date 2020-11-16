State Police Investigating Fatal I-80 Accident
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
An investigation is underway after a two vehicle crash on Interstate 80 on Sunday morning. It was at 6.25am that two vehicles were traveling eastbound in the right lane I-80 eastbound at milepost 128.5 when a 2018 black Toyota Corolla struck the back of a 2010 Blue Dodge Caliber. The Corolla ran off the road and struck a tree. The Dodge struck a cable barrier to the left of the roadway. The driver of the Corolla, a 19-year-old female was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at Houbolt Road were shut down for approximately four hours during the traffic crash investigation.