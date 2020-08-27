State Police Investigating Inmate Death
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
Illinois State Police are investigating after the death of an inmate at Iroquois County Jail. Officials say 24-year-old Andre Maiden was found unresponsive yesterday morning. An autopsy hasn’t been scheduled yet while the coroner waits on a COVID-19 test result from the body as a precaution. Officials aren’t releasing details about what caused the death. Another inmate was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night after being found unresponsive.