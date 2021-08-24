State Police To Install License Plate-Reading Cameras On Expressways

Illinois State Police is set to begin installing license plate-reading cameras on Chicago-area expressways this week. The move is designed to prevent crime. The project comes at a time when expressway shootings this year have already outpaced all of 2020. State police say the cameras will be an important tool for collecting evidence needed to detect and deter crime on the interstates. As of yesterday, there have been 158 expressway shootings so far this year. That number includes last week’s deadly shooting of a retired teacher from Orland Park.