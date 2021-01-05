      Breaking News
State Police Vehicle Struck During Chase On South Side

Jan 5, 2021 @ 12:06pm
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat

Three suspects are in custody following a chase on Chicago’s South Side in which a state police vehicle was struck. The chase began shortly after five o-clock last night on I-57 near Halsted Avenue when state police began pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was reportedly involved in an armed robbery. Police say the vehicle struck a squad car on I-94 southbound near 75th Street and later crashed on 95th Street. Four suspects escaped, and three were apprehended. The search continues for the fourth suspect. The trooper inside the squad car was not hurt.

