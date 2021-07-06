      Weather Alert

State Provides Help For Unemployed Residents Without Health Insurance

Jul 6, 2021 @ 12:35pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

The Illinois Department of Insurance officials say they may have help for residents who are unemployed and need affordable health care. The head of Get Covered Illinois Laura Pellikan says those who have received jobless benefits this year can look for better savings on the health insurance marketplace. She adds that even if you recently signed up you can go back and see if you are eligible for a better deal. Get started by visiting get-covered-illinois-dot-gov. The last day to enroll is August 15.

