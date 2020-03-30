State Releases Data Regarding Covid-19 Outbreak at Stateville Correctional
The State of Illinois shared details of a Covid-19 outbreak inside the walls of the Stateville Correctional Center. WJOL reported on the story over the weekend. The state has now confirmed that 12 men who were incarcerated at Stateville are now hospitalized, including several requiring ventilators. There are 77 more incarcerated individuals with symptoms who are isolated at the facility. Eleven staff are also being isolated.
The Illinois Department of Corrections is taking a number of steps to control the spread of COVID-19 in its correctional centers. Staff who work with individuals in isolation and quarantine, as well as in the health center, are wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) and all staff are wearing some PPE. Staff are also having their temperature checked daily as they enter the facility.
Correctional centers with a confirmed case are placed on lockdown, which means there is no movement around the facility except for medical care. Incarcerated individuals who show symptoms are being tested.
The state of Illinois has also shared information on the death of an inmate at Stateville Correctional Center from Coronavirus. The state of Illinois currently has 72 deaths as of Monday afternoon.