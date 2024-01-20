State Rep. Natalie Manley Highlights Local Scholarship Opportunity

In order to help ensure that local students have the opportunity to access a higher education, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is encouraging high school seniors who reside in Plainfield Township to take advantage of the Plainfield Township Youth Excellence Scholarship.

“As the cost of education continues to rise, many students become discouraged and think their career dreams may be out of reach,” said Manley. “Taking the time and putting in the work to obtain scholarships is one way to manage that overall cost. I highly recommend that students take advantage of the Plainfield Township Youth Excellence Scholarship, which can help them pay for costs associated with a higher education and set them up for success as they make the transition out of high school.”

The Plainfield Township Youth Excellence Scholarship provides various scholarships up to $1,000 to high school seniors who live in Plainfield Township and are attending college, university, junior/community college, or a trade school next school year. Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of at least 4.00 on a 5.00 scale or a 3.00 on a 4.00 scale, submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher, counselor, local official, or business person, and submit a cover letter. Applications will be accepted through March 1, 2024. For more information or to apply for the scholarship, please visit plainfield-township.com/scholarship-application-3/.

“Students shouldn’t be discouraged from getting a higher education or advanced training because they’re worried about the financial costs,” said Manley. “Applying for any grants or scholarships available is time consuming but can be worthwhile. I would like to thank the Township of Plainfield for providing this opportunity to local students and I look forward to working in Springfield to ensure that students across our community have access to an affordable higher education.”