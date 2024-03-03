State Rep. to Host Blood Drive for International Women’s Day

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is partnering with other Will County women in leadership positions to host a Blood Drive with the American Red Cross for International Women’s Day.

“While we have seen significant strides in gender equality since the first International Women’s Day celebration over a hundred years ago, it is clear that we have not achieved our ultimate goal of equal treatment,” said Manley. “From ending the gender wage gap, strengthening reproductive rights, or ensuring affordable access to feminine hygiene products, there is still much more work that needs to be done. I would like to thank Executive Bertino-Tarrant, Sen. Cappel, and Rep. Avelar for partnering with me this International Women’s Day and for their continued efforts to support women across our community.”

International Women’s Day has been held annually on March 8 since 1911 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for women’s equality. In honor of International Women’s Day, Manley is working with other prominent local women to host a blood drive and give residents an opportunity to do something impactful for others in the community.

According to the American Red Cross, someone in the United States needs blood or platelets every 2 seconds, requiring approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells every day. To help meet the constant demand for lifesaving blood donations, Manley is partnering with Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, and state Rep. Dagmara “Dee” Avelar to host a Blood Drive. The event will be held on March 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross Training Room, located at 1293 Windham Parkway in Romeoville. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call or text Manley’s District Office at 815-725-2741.

“The importance and impact of donating blood cannot be overstated: you can save multiple lives in just a few minutes,” said Manley. “Whether it is patients with cancer, sickle cell disease, major burns, or other diseases or traumas, there is always a critical need for blood. I highly encourage residents to join me next Friday to help reach our goal of donating 30 units of blood.”