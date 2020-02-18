State Rep Wants Redistricting To Be Transparent
State Representative Ryan Spain wants the redistricting process that is likely to result from the 2020 Census results to be transparent to voters. Spain is a supporter of the Fair Maps Amendment that wouldn’t allow lawmakers to draw their own districts. The amendment would put the power of redistricting in the hands of a 17 member panel appointed by the two most senior members of the Illinois Supreme Court.