State Representative Lou Lang Cleared Of Sex Harassment Claims
By Evan Bredeson
|
Sep 6, 2018 @ 3:21 PM

A north suburban state legislator is cleared of sexual harassment allegations. Acting legislative inspector general Julie Porter announced yesterday that there is not enough evidence to support claims against state Representative Lou Lang. Last May, Maryann Loncar accused the Skokie Democrat of harassing, intimidating and humiliating her. Lang denied the accusations and Loncar refused to be interviewed for the investigation.

