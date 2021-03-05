      Breaking News


State Reps Grill IDES Officials

Mar 5, 2021 @ 12:50pm
In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security banner hangs in their office in Springfield, Ill. An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Illinois is the nation’s worst in reclaiming hundreds of millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

A joint committee of state representatives is hearing from officials from the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Committee members grilled IDES officials yesterday during a hearing over the agency’s lack of responsiveness to fraud and needed unemployment assistance. IDES Acting Director Kristin Richards says the agency is overwhelmed with about 20-thousand tasks per workday. Richards says response times vary depending on the issue. State representatives were also firm that personal contact by callers with an IDES employee are critical. Many residents have complained about long hold times or the inability to get through to officials.

