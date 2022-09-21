1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

State Sen. Emil Jones Facing Federal Bribery Charges

September 21, 2022 1:15PM CDT
Illinois Sen. Emil Jones, III, D-Chicago, looks on before Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn delivers the State Budget Address to a joint session of the General Assembly in the House chambers at the Illinois State Capitol March 26, 2014 in Springfield Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

State Senator Emil Jones the third is facing federal bribery charges.  The charges stem from allegations that the Chicago Democrat took money from a red-light camera company executive to kill legislation requiring traffic studies for automated camera systems.  He is also accused of lying to federal agents about the matter.  Jones is the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Junior.  He is the latest politician to be charged in the sweeping federal investigation centered on red-light cameras installed by SafeSpeed.

