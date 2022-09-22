State Sen. Emil Jones Not Leaving Office Despite Federal Charges

Illinois Sen. Emil Jones, III, D-Chicago, looks on before Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn delivers the State Budget Address to a joint session of the General Assembly in the House chambers at the Illinois State Capitol March 26, 2014 in Springfield Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

State Senator Emil Jones the third isn’t leaving office despite facing federal bribery charges. The Chicago Democrat resigned from his committee and party leadership positions yesterday, a day after federal prosecutors accused him of taking money from a red-light camera company executive to kill legislation requiring traffic studies for automated camera systems. Jones has been in the Senate since 2009, when he took the seat previously held by his father, Emil Jones Junior.