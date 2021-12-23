State Sen. Kimberly Lightford, Husband Carjacked

An investigation is underway after Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and her husband were carjacked at gunpoint. Police say three masked gunmen driving a Dodge Durango stole Lightford’s Mercedez Benz SUV Tuesday night in the Chicago suburb of Broadview. Multiple shots were fired during the incident but no injuries were reported. Lightford is the second highest-ranking member of the state Senate. She released a statement saying she is thankful that she and her husband are alive and physically unharmed.