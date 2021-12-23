      Weather Alert

State Sen. Kimberly Lightford, Husband Carjacked

Dec 23, 2021 @ 11:35am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

An investigation is underway after Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and her husband were carjacked at gunpoint. Police say three masked gunmen driving a Dodge Durango stole Lightford’s Mercedez Benz SUV Tuesday night in the Chicago suburb of Broadview. Multiple shots were fired during the incident but no injuries were reported. Lightford is the second highest-ranking member of the state Senate. She released a statement saying she is thankful that she and her husband are alive and physically unharmed.

Popular Posts
Will County Sheriff's Shoot And Kill Suspect After Man Shoots Father In The Head
JTHS Issues Statement Regarding Threatening Social Media Post
Shop Forest Preserve visitor centers for nature-themed holiday gifts
Mayor Of Homer Glen Walks Out of Village Meeting After Council Member Does The Same
Woman's Body Recovered from Heidecke Lake
Connect With Us Listen To Us On