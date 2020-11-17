State Senator Bertino-Tarrant Encourages Will County Fire Departments to Take Advantage of State Grants
State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant (D-Shorewood) is urging area fire departments to take advantage of the state’s Small Equipment Grant program.
“Our firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “This grant will help provide vital assistance to ensure our firefighters have the necessary tools and resources to do their jobs.”
The program provides $3.3 million in funding across the state for firefighting personal protection equipment, infection control items and other small equipment. Organizations can be awarded up to $26,000.
Fire department, fire protection district and township fire department applicants are required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years prior to applying. Ambulance services applying must be volunteer, non-profit, stand-alone emergency medical service providers not tied in any financial or legal manner to a fire department.
Applications for the Small Equipment Grant program must be postmarked no later than Jan. 29, 2021. More information on the program can be found on the state fire marshal’s website.