State Senator John Connor Resigns

State Senator John Connor (D-Lockport) released the following statement after resigning from the Senate Friday:
“It is with great sadness that I must resign my position as state senator to care for an immediate family member over the next three months. Being the state senator representing the 43rd District has been the best and most challenging position that I’ve ever held, and fighting on behalf of the residents of the 43rd District has been a privilege. I want to thank my fellow legislators, both from the House and the Senate, for their partnership and friendship over the years. I want to thank everyone in the 43rd District who entrusted their representation in the State Senate to me. It has been a great honor.”
Senator Connor submitted his formal resignation Friday and is effective April 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.