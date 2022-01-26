State Senator From Lockport John Connor helps bring COVID-19 relief to local businesses

Nearly 50 small businesses across the 43rd District were recently awarded over $1.2 million in Back to Business grant funding, thanks to legislative measures supported by State Senator John Connor (D-Lockport).
“I’m glad to know that so many of our local businesses are receiving the help they deserve after the difficulties of the last two years,” Connor said. “Their resilience through even the darkest days of this pandemic has not gone unrecognized.”
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity selects grantees, and the grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan. The DCEO has dispersed $111 million in B2B grants to nearly 3,000 small businesses across Illinois who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forty-seven businesses in Connor’s district received grants ranging from $5,000 to $250,000 in this round of funding to help them recoup losses from the past two years, and to continue to keep their doors open to the community.
“I can’t stress enough how integral our small businesses are to the vitality of our community,” Connor said. “I’m proud every day to work alongside other members of the General Assembly to give back to our local businesses who have given so much to us.”
Grants will continue to be awarded statewide on a rolling basis. More information about the B2B program, as well as a full list of grantees, is available on the DCEO’s website.