State Senator Loughran Cappel to join residents for Coffee and Conversation in Shorewood

State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel is inviting local residents to ask questions about state resources and provide feedback on legislative priorities at her upcoming Coffee and Conversation event on April 14.

“Being accessible to residents is of the utmost importance,” said Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). “Our monthly chats ensure that I know the best way to represent the 49th District as your voice in Springfield. Join me for a cup of coffee and meaningful conversations.”

The event will be held Friday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Troy Public Library located at 650 Deerwood Dr. in Shorewood.

Each monthly Coffee and Conversation serves as an open forum for community members to engage in informal conversations with the senator and each other about issues facing the region and the state.

The event is free and open to area residents. Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Loughran Cappel’s Crest Hill office at 815-267-6119 or visit her website at www.SenatorLoughranCappel.com.