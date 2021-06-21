      Weather Alert

State Senator Michael Hastings Ends Bid For Secretary Of State Race

Jun 21, 2021 @ 1:51pm
(AP Photo by John O'Connor)

The field of candidates for Illinois secretary of state is now at four after one of them dropped out. State Senator Michael Hastings of Tinley Park announced today that he was suspending his campaign. The Democratic lawmaker said that he wanted to continue to focus on the district that he represents. Hastings leaves the race a little over a year before the November 2022 election. The remaining candidates for the secretary of state position are Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, Chicago Aldermen Pat Dowell, and David Moore, and former Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias.

