State Senator Pat McGuire Says IDOT To Implement RUSH Suggestions

Illinois State Senator Pat McGuire along with State Rep. John Conner met with IDOT this month to discuss improvements to I-80. Senator McGuire told the Scott Slocum show that he came prepared with a list from the RUSH meeting in August, Residents United For Safer Highways. Three intermediary suggestions will be implemented on I-80. Four message boards will be installed in the spring of next year and two will be installed on I-55.

Plus rumble strips will be installed at certain areas along I-80. Emergency Traffic Control vehicles, which is IDOT’s version of Minutemen will be out by the end of the year. The emergency vehicles will be available to help motorists who are stalled or have a flat tire and clear them quickly.

