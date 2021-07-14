State Senator to host free community shred and drug take-back event July 22

Residents can safely dispose of sensitive personal documents and unused prescription drugs at a free community event hosted by State Senator Patrick Joyce (D-Essex), State Representative Anthony DeLuca (D-Chicago Heights) and Park Forest Mayor Jonathan Vanderbilt.
The community shred and prescription drug take-back event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, in the parking lot of Village of Park Forest, located at 350 Victory Drive in Park Forest.
“Consumer fraud and identity theft are becoming far too common in our communities,” Joyce said. “Personal data should be confidential – I urge everyone to attend this free event so they can safely dispose of sensitive documents.”
To help reduce the chances of identity theft, experts recommend shredding things like bank statements, credit card offers and credit card convenience checks. Residents should also shred canceled credit cards, canceled checks, pay stubs, old photo IDs and tax returns that are more than three years old.
To accommodate all participants, each person will be limited to two boxes of residential shredding. Boxes and bags will be returned. Documents will be accepted for shredding until trucks reach capacity. No electronics will be accepted.
DeLuca encourages residents to take advantage of this safe and convenient opportunity to protect themselves from identity theft.
In addition to offering free document shredding, Joyce, DeLuca, and Vanderbilt have teamed up with the Park Forest Police Department to provide safe disposal of unused or expired prescription drugs at the event.
Proper disposal of unwanted prescription drugs can protect the environment and even save lives, preventing pollution, accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose.
Residents are asked to bring unused or expired medications in their prescription bottles or in a clear, sealed bag. They should remove any labels on the bottles or use a permanent marker to black out personal health information, including name, address and health insurance data. Liquids and sharps will not be accepted.
If residents have questions about the event, Joyce urges them to contact his office at 708-756-0882 or visit SenatorPatrickJoyce.com.