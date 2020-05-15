State Senator Wants to See Will County Removed from Cook County’s Region in Reopen Plan
State Senator Jennifer Bertino Tarrant
State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant (D-Shorewood) and her colleagues from Will County have expressed uneasiness over their part of the state could have a delayed reopening. Under the governor’s plan, Will County is in the same region as Cook County, which has unique challenges and should be addressed separately.
“Families and businesses are struggling. Most people I speak with understand the need for caution, but are prepared to work under new safety precautions,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “If my district stayed in the same region as Chicago and Cook County, it would most likely be the last part of the state to open.”
Rep. Natalie Manley (D-Joliet) is among those expressing their concerns.
“I think there’s a way to balance public health and the reopening of many businesses but it will take the cooperation of the community,” Manley said. “The last thing we want is to crush the hospital system and endanger the health and safety of our first responders”
As of Thursday, Will County had 4,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 230 deaths. In comparison, Cook County had over 24,000 positive cases and 1,100 deaths. Furthermore, with social distancing at the forefront of keeping the virus asunder, Will County’s population compared to Chicago’s population as well as square miles clearly shows distinct differences between the two areas.
Bertino-Tarrant is starting a discussion with the Will County Health Department to address the needs of local communities to be prepared if the governor adjusts the reopening plan based on the county’s ability to offer alternatives.
“Any plan needs to address safety guidelines, hospital and ventilator capacities and PPE availability. Furthermore, it needs to be led by the Will County Health Department, who has the responsibility of monitoring and reporting,” Bertino-Tarrant offered. “The legislators I have spoken to understand the needs to have a reasonable balance, with individual health concerns being the number one priority.”
Rep. John Connor (D-Lockport) will work with Bertino-Tarrant and the Will County Health Department in hopes of gathering as much information as possible to determine if the area is ready to go to the next phase.
“I look forward to reviewing the relevant data with the Will County Health Department and other agencies to determine if Will County’s current district placement is the best possible fit moving forward in this pandemic,” Connor said.
Additionally, less than 700,000 people make up Will County, compared to the more than 5.15 million people who live in Cook County.
“Governor Pritzker is right that one must have a life to have a livelihood,” said Senator Pat McGuire (D-Crest Hill). “If local health departments have suggestions how residents of COVID-19 low-incidence areas safely can have both, I hope the governor will consider them.”