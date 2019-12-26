State Treasurer Donates 40k Of Unclaimed Property To Salvation Army
The Illinois Treasurer’s office is making a large donation to the Salvation Army in Chicago. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs [[ frer-ricks ]] has turned over nearly 40-thousand-dollars to the charitable organization. The funds were received by the Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program from the estate of Ernest Ulrich, who named the nonprofit as a beneficiary. The state treasurer is tasked with safeguarding unclaimed property, which includes unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards. Illinois holds more than three-billion-dollars in unclaimed property.