State Trooper Involved In Crash In Kankakee Co

A state trooper is recovering following a crash in Kankakee County. State police say the trooper was investigating another crash early Saturday on US Route 45. The driver of the previous crash and the trooper were standing in front of ISP squad car when an SUV rear-ended the squad car. The trooper and the driver of the previous crash were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of SUV was charged with DUI, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and a violation of Scott’s Law.