State Will End Paying Unemployment Benefits With Debit Cards

Unemployment benefits in Illinois will no longer be paid out via debit card later this month. State Department of Employment Security Acting Director Kristin Richards says this will not affect how much people receive but will alter how they get their money. The change come after Illinois’ vendor, Key Bank, decided to stop providing debit cards for benefit purposes. Those who currently use debit cards can go online at ides-dot-illinois-dot-gov-slash-payment and switch to direct deposit if they choose.