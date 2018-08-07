State Workers Sue To Get Patronage Jobs Back

Eight former state of Illinois workers are suing to get their jobs back, despite a ruling from the state’s inspector general that says they never should have been hired in the first place. The workers were all placed at their jobs by former Governor Rod Blagojevich. The state’s Executive Inspector General ruled in 2014 that they were illegally hired, and Governor Rauner moved to fire them. The workers’ lawyer, Don Craven, yesterday said the eight were fired essentially because they were Democrats.