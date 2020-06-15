State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces 22-Year Prison Sentence in Predatory Criminal Child Sexual Assault Case
Candido Corder
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow has announced that 52-year-old Lockport resident Candido Cordero was sentenced today to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of an eight-year-old child in the child’s home. The sentence also includes lifetime sex offender registration.
“This demonic sexual predator took advantage of this innocent child for his own twisted gratification and will now be behind bars where he will have no access to defenseless children,” Glasgow said. “Children have an absolute right to feel safe in their own home.”
Cordero pled guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, for conduct that occurred in the bathroom when the boy was showering while Cordero was a guest at the child’s home. Judge Daniel Kennedy accepted Cordero’s guilty plea under the plea agreement, and Cordero was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Under state law, he must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.
“Child sexual assault and abuse occurs across race, religion, and class,” Glasgow said. “That’s why I established the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center to provide hope, healing, and justice to abused youngsters. The CAC’s Multidisciplinary Team engages in a collaborative approach to taking the child’s statement, which protects the integrity of the information gathered and allows prosecutors and investigators to thoroughly assess possible criminal offenses that may have been committed. Further, advocates help the children and non-offending family members navigate the process, and trauma-focused therapists provide counseling to help overcome the impact of the abuse.”
Glasgow praised Assistant State’s Attorneys Kelly Tebo and Mary Fillipitch, Will County CAC Forensic Interviewer Jackie Lundquist, Victim Witness Advocate Jessica Gil, Will County CAC Trauma Therapist Lorraine Guerrero Nuemayer, Will County Sheriff Deputy Chris Erickson, and State’s Attorney’s Office Secretary Traci Knutson for their dedication and hard work.
The Will County Children’s Advocacy Center currently is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Since its founding by State’s Attorney Glasgow in 1995, the CAC has served more than 9,500 children.