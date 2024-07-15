State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces Dieontae Sparks Found Guilty of Murder

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Dieontae Sparks, 24 of Plainfield has been found guilty of Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of Robbery and Unlawful Possession of a Shotgun Barrel Less than 18 Inches, following a five-day jury trial before Circuit Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak.

On March 30, 2019, the victim, 19-year-old Reginald Harris and his cousin, Avery Harris were in Romeoville for the purpose of meeting the defendant to sell him cannabis. As Reginald and Avery were seated in front of 1717 Sierra Trail, the back passenger door of Avery’s Infinity opened, and the defendant entered the vehicle in order to rob Avery while another individual was standing outside. While the defendant robbed and pistol-whipped Avery, the man standing outside the Infinity robbed Reginald and shot him in the abdomen. Reginald was transported to the hospital for his injuries and was later pronounced deceased. Sparks was tried under the accountability theory for the role he played in aiding the individual who shot Reginald during the armed robbery.

Sparks is eligible for a sentence on the murder count of between 35 to 75 years in prison and 21 to 45 years on the armed robbery counts. The sentencing date has been set for September 25, 2024.

Glasgow thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Christine Vukmir, Colleen Griffin, Chelsea Selvey, Secretary Kendall Ziech, IT Specialist Braulio Guzman, Victim Witness Advocate Danette Pasdertz, and Investigators Patrick Cardwell, Shawn Filipiak, Mark Revis, and Scott Lustik. Glasgow also recognized the Romeoville Police Department including Detectives Zakula and O’Connor as well as Joliet Police Detective German for their dedication and commitment in this matter.