State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces Jacob Bean Found Guilty of Two Counts of Aggravated Battery

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Jacob Bean, 27, of Tinley Park, was found guilty yesterday of two counts of Aggravated Battery, (Class 3 felonies) following a two-day bench trial before Circuit Judge Carmen Goodman. Sentencing is scheduled for September 12, 2024.

On May 29, 2022, Tinley Park Officers responded to the residence of 8625 Brookside Glen Drive for a report of a battery. Officers found the victim, Frank Stiso, 59 lying on the street unconscious behind his vehicle with bleeding to the back of his head and blood on the pavement. Stiso suffered major trauma and was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where medical personnel diagnosed him with a skull fracture and brain bleeding. The incident proved to be fatal as Stiso never regained consciousness and was pronounced deceased on June 1, 2022. Multiple witnesses indicated they observed the defendant push Stiso in the chest, causing him to fall and hit his head following an argument with the defendant. Video surveillance captured the fatal argument that led to Stiso’s tragic passing.

State’s Attorney Glasgow thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Mark Fleszewski, Jonathon Sakellaropoulos, Victim Witness Advocate Jess Gil, and Secretaries Traci Knutson and Sharon Monson. Glasgow also recognized the outstanding work of the Tinley Park Police Department, including Officer Jake Kelly, Detective Fred Mondt and Detective Amy Lange.

Bean is eligible for a sentence of 2 to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.