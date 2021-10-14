State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces Marcus Heckard Sentenced to Eight Years for Attempt Murder in 2018 Attack at Crest Hill Speedway

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that pursuant to a plea agreement reached Tuesday, Marcus Heckard, 49, of Joliet, has been sentenced by Circuit Judge Carmen Goodman to eight years in prison along with 18 months of mandatory supervised release for Attempt Murder, a Class X felony, in the 2018 attack on a customer at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Crest Hill.
In the 2018 incident, Heckard pulled a retractable steel baton from his backpack. He then proceeded to strike the victim with the baton, first on the legs and then the head after the victim fell to the floor, while yelling at the victim that he was going to kill him. When the victim got back up, Heckard again swung the baton and threw hot coffee at the victim from coffee pots inside the convenience store.
“We will not tolerate this sort of violence in Will County,” Glasgow said. “This repeat offender has been in and out of prison for more than two decades with multiple prior felonies. Sadly, this scourge on society has chosen the path of criminal conduct instead of being a contributing member of the community.”
Glasgow thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Erin Krone and Amanda Tasker, Victim Witness Advocate Jessica Gil, IT specialist Gus Martinucci, and Administrative Assistant Traci Knutson for their work and dedication in this matter.
Heckard previously has been convicted for crimes including aggravated battery, armed violence, domestic battery, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. He will receive credit for 1171 days served.