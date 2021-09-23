      Weather Alert

State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces Michael Enoh Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for 2018 Criminal Sexual Assault of Lockport Woman

Sep 23, 2021 @ 6:00am
Michael Enoh sentenced to four years

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow has announced that Michael Enoh, 36has been sentenced to four years in prison for Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class 1 felony, in the 2018 sexual assault of a Lockport woman. Enoh was found guilty by Chief Judge Daniel Kennedy on January 15, 2020, following a bench trial, and sentenced by Kennedy on Tuesday.

 

Enoh, who knew the victim, had arrived at her residence on the evening of the assault and told her he needed to use the bathroom. After he was allowed in, Enoh proceeded to sexually assault the victim in her bedroom.

 

“This is a depraved act of cowardice and there is no way to compensate the victim for the nightmare she endured,” Glasgow said. “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home. One out of every six women in this country has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape, and more than 55 percent of these occur at or near the victim’s home. These disturbing statistics are shocking, and our office remains committed to prosecuting predators like Enoh to the fullest extent of the law.”

 

Enoh will receive a credit of 1711 days for time already served and will have to register as a sexual predator for the rest of his life.

 

Glasgow commended Assistant State’s Attorneys Kelly Tebo and Jeff Brown, as well as Victim Witness Advocate Danette Pasdertz, for their dedication and perseverance on behalf of the victim in this case.

