State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces Michael Smith Sentenced to 10 Years for Strangling Former Girlfriend and Taking her Vehicle Outside Joliet Amazon Warehouse

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow has announced that Michael Smith, 60, of Chicago, was sentenced by Associate Judge Edward Burmila, Jr., to 10 years in prison on felony counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, to be served concurrently, following a bench trial that concluded in June.
Smith also was found guilty of Domestic Battery, Reckless Conduct, Reckless Driving, and Interfering with the Reporting of Domestic Violence and was sentenced on these counts to 294 days, his time already served. He also will receive a credit for the time served with respect to his felony convictions.
Smith attacked a female coworker who he previously had been dating in her Jeep at the Amazon Warehouse parking lot in Joliet after she had given him a ride to work. While the Jeep was still in motion, Smith grabbed her by the neck and strangled her while she was driving. She struggled and he pulled the I-watch off her wrist to prevent her from calling the police. He again grabbed her neck and strangled her, climbing on top of her while she was in the driver’s seat. As she cried out for help, numerous co-workers intervened and pulled her from the car. One of those coworkers was dragged by the Jeep as Smith drove away, and thrown by the momentum of the moving Jeep into a parked car. Smith’s vehicle was later recovered in Chicago.
“Once again, we are seeing a tragic case involving domestic violence,” Glasgow said. “October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Last year, calls to the Illinois Domestic Violence increased by 16 percent. An average of 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in this nation. That equates to an annual total of more than 10 million women and men. Our Office vigorously prosecutes these cases to do everything in our power to assist domestic violence victims.”
Glasgow commended Assistant State’s Attorneys Alexandra Molesky, Elizabeth Domogalla, and Lindsey Browning, as well as Victim Advocate Emma Rannells, for their commitment and dedication in this matter.