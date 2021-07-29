State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces Ninth K-9 Donated to Local Law Enforcement Agencies

A new member of the Monee Police Department was sworn in at the July 28 Monee Village Board Meeting – K-9 “Cap,” a 19-month-old German Shepherd purchased by Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow for the Monee Police Department using money forfeited from drug dealers and money launderers. Glasgow, Monee Police Chief Scott Koerner, and handler Officer Steve Crescenti joined Cap as he was sworn in by Village Clerk Doneshia Codjoe before Mayor Dr. Therese Bogs and the members of the Village Board.
Glasgow paid for the purchase of Cap, his training, and the canine transport equipment installed in the police vehicle, with drug asset money seized from dealers and traffickers selling illegal narcotics in Will County. No taxpayer dollars were used. Cap joins eight other canines Glasgow has provided to law enforcement agencies throughout Will County.