State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces Sean Watson Sentenced to 13 Years for 2019 Armed Robbery of Joliet AT&T Store

State’s Attorney James Glasgow has announced that Sean Watson, 23, of Hazel Crest, was sentenced Thursday by Circuit Judge Bertani-Tomczak to 13 years in prison in the 2019 armed robbery of an AT&T store on West Jefferson Street in Joliet.
Watson and another man had entered the AT&T carrying handguns the evening of February 16, 2019, and stole cell phones from the store. The men were arrested at a residence in Chicago Heights after they fled the store and were tracked with the assistance of a helicopter unit from another law enforcement agency.
“Watson was already out on parole for the possession of a stolen vehicle in Cook County when he committed this armed robbery. We are seeing armed robberies, carjackings, and other crimes throughout the region committed by individuals who do not live in Will County,” Glasgow said. “We will continue to send the clear message to individuals who enter our communities for the purpose of committing crimes that, here in Will County, we put criminals who endanger the safety of our residents and business community behind bars.”
Watson will receive credit for 970 days served.