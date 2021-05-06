      Breaking News
Stateville Correctional Officer Arrested for Aggravated Battery

May 6, 2021 @ 1:22pm

The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Correctional Officer from the Stateville Correction Center. 40-year-old Chris Koziol has been charged with one count of Aggravated Battery. On Oct. 5, 2020, State Police was notified by the Illinois Department of Corrections of an allegation of Aggravated Battery against Koziol. WJOL has confirmed that Koziol  is accused of Aggravated Battery against an inmate.

On May 5, 2021, the Will County State’s Attorney’s office approved one count of Aggravated Battery. On May 6, 2021, Koziol was taken into custody at the Stateville Correctional Center without incident. Koziol remains in custody on a $50,000 bond from the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

