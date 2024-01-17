Steely Dan, R.E.M., Timbaland, Hillary Lindsey And Dean Pitchford Get Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Steely Dan, R.E.M., Timbaland, Hillary Lindsey and Dean Pitchford will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Steely Dan finally get into the hall despite being a staple of classic rock with songs like “Reelin’ in the Years,” “Do It Again” and “Hey Nineteen.”

R.E.M. are behind such alt-rock hits as “Losing My Religion” and “Everybody Hurts.”

And Nashville hitmaker Lindsey helped write “Girl Crush” for Little Big Town and “Jesus, Take the Wheel” for Carrie Underwood.

The induction ceremony for the class of 2024 will be held on June 13 in New York City.