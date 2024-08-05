Steger Man Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder

Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow announces that Richard Proctor, 28, of Steger, was found guilty late yesterday afternoon of First-Degree Murder (a Class X felony) following a jury trial before Judge Kenneth Zelazo. Sentencing and post-trial motions are scheduled for September 12, 2024.

On January 1, 2020, at 7:30 a.m., the Steger Police Department responded to an anonymous 911 call for an emergency welfare check on the residence of 3602 Chicago Road. Steger police found an individual, later identified as Ryan Connell (age 28), lying on his back inside the kitchen of the residence. Upon entering the home, police found Connell unresponsive with knife wounds to his body. Connell was later pronounced deceased by emergency personnel at the scene.

Steger Police developed information that Proctor hosted a New Year’s party at his residence that included Connell and at least four other individuals. The witnesses testified that Connell appeared extremely inebriated upon their arrival and while there, Proctor, his girlfriend, and his guests were also drinking alcohol. Connell was eventually moved to a recliner where he appeared to be asleep throughout the remainder of the evening. Witnesses testified Connell remained on the recliner as the guest left the home. Proctor was seen on video surveillance leaving the residence then returning a short time later before leaving again. Proctor’s girlfriend left the residence fifteen minutes after Proctor, accompanied by his dog.

Proctor fled to a relative’s house one mile away where his sweater was eventually recovered and found to have Connell’s blood on the sleeves. Additionally, the knife recovered from the scene containing Connell’s blood and bent at an almost 90-degree angle. Steger Policed later learned Proctor’s girlfriend was picked up at a nearby gas station by an acquaintance that ultimately called 911 asking law enforcement to check on the residence.

After Proctor’s arrest, an inmate at the Will County Adult Detention Facility notified jail authorities he was asked by Proctor to assist him in hiring an individual to murder his girlfriend, the sole eyewitness to the murder. A Special Agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was contacted by Proctor who solicited the murder of that eyewitness.

Proctor is eligible for a mandatory prison sentence between 20 to 60 years, to be served at 100%.

State’s Attorney Glasgow commended the trial team of Assistant State’s Attorney Alexandria Molesky, Aristotelis “Telly” Theodorou, and Sarah Romero, Victim Witness Advocate Mallory Magee, Administrative Professional Danna Thayer, Informational Technology Specialist Albert Bailey, Steger Deputy Police Chief Peter Fajman, Detective Alex Farkas, and Sergeant Jordan Lane, as well as the members of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force for their dedication in this matter.