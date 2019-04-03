At least one Republican lawmaker is suggesting stiffer penalties for violators of Scott’s Law. Representative John Cabello is suggesting the penalty be bumped up to a class four felony for first time offenders. Sentencing guidelines for that level of felony warrant one-to-three years in prison. The move comes after recent collisions with law enforcement vehicles and officers, including the crash that killed ISP Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.
Stiffer Penalty Proposed For Scott’s Law
Apr 3, 2019 @ 12:18 PM