Still Standing But Plenty Of Work To Clean Up Following Severe Weather Sunday Morning

Sunday’s severe weather event torn a roof off of JJC and flew along Cass Street damaging the exterior of Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66. Twisted metal that sat on top of the HVAC system at JJC on Chicago Street made its way to Cass Street, blocking roads. The severe weather blew through just before 9am Sunday, July 14th and caused power outages and trees limbs to be scattered around the city. The National Weather Service confirms it was a microburst on Sunday morning.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy says water was leaking from the roof of the Museum but doesn’t believe any artifacts were damaged on the 2nd and first floor. No one was injured.

Greg Ruddy, Director of Public Works said roadway crews have been mobilized and are assessing the damage to city infrastructure. “The crews are still focusing on clearing roadways so emergency vehicles can have access,” stated Ruddy. “Once all roads are cleared, Public Works will return to handle tree limbs/trees from city parkways. This process may take several days so we ask for continued patience from residents as our staff performs work in the area.”

Ruddy expects all roadways we are aware of have been or will be cleared by the morning.”

Residents are urged to report any debris on the streets to the roadways division at 815-724-3650. For further storm updates, visit the city’s website at www.joliet.gov.

Meanwhile, the Joliet Junior College (JJC) City Center Campus will operate virtually on Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16 due to building damage sustained during a microburst on Sunday, July 14. All other JJC campuses will operate normally.

Students have been directed to check their iCampus accounts for instructions from faculty members.

Meanwhile, Ron Romero Founder, Director, CEO at Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 says on Facebook,

Servpro of Joliet Adler Roofing & Sheet Metal US Sign & Electric LLC “Update 8:00pm Sunday. Cleanup is well underway.cleaning up all day. Not sure what company has been picking up the debris on the street but they have all been here all day.

I just walked through the museum and it’s looking better in there. The facade and roof have the heaviest damage.

It’s been a long day…signing off for tonight.