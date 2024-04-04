Stock up on native species this spring with Nature Foundation’s online plant sale

Order plants in April for pick up – and planting – in May via The Nature Foundation of Will County’s Bringing Nature Home Native Plant Sale. The plant sale runs online from April 6-27 at willcountynature.org (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

The Nature Foundation of Will County’s annual online native plant sale begins at 9 a.m. April 6 and runs through 4 p.m. April 27.

The spring sale will focus on pollinators and will feature a variety of monarch butterfly, hummingbird and bee favorites.

The Bringing Nature Home Native Plant Sale list is on the Foundation’s website, willcountynature.org, and species will be added as the sale kickoff date approaches. Three-plant plug packs are $9 each.

Plants can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, or 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 19, at Isle a la Cache Preserve in Romeoville. An in-person native plant sale will also be held at Isle a la Cache during the plant pickup weekend. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

Garden plant collections will also be offered that make using native plants easy and rewarding. Rain barrels can be ordered in advance via The Conservation Foundation and Upcycle and picked up during the plant sale pickup dates.

Also on Saturday, May 18, vendors will be in attendance to offer items for sale and plant advice including Wild Birds Unlimited – Joliet, Will County Audubon, Village of Romeoville’s Conservation and Sustainability Committee, Pizzo & Associates and Good Steward Ecoscapes.

Native plant talks will be held in Traders Cabin and Forest Preserve staff will be selling nature-themed apparel and merchandise. Proceeds from both the plant and merchandise sales benefit the Foundation, which helps the Forest Preserve District protect nature, restore biodiversity and preserve natural habitat.

Forest Preserve of Will County press release