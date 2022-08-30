1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Stocks Post Another Loss As Markets Worry About Higher Rates

August 30, 2022 3:13PM CDT
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell again on Wall Street, posting their third loss in a row as traders worry that high interest rates are here to stay for a while.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Tuesday, bringing its loss in the past three days to 5.1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Energy companies fell along with sliding crude oil prices.  Technology stocks and industrial companies were also weak.  Best Buy was a bright spot, gaining ground after reporting results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady.

Popular Posts

1

Stolen Vehicle from Maine Recovered in Joliet After Chase
2

IDOT Says NorthPoint Does NOT Have Permission For Gravel Road To Route 53
3

Suspect in Shorewood Bank Robbery Arrested
4

Shorewood Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
5

Closures On I-80 In Joliet Over Multiple Weekends

Recent Posts