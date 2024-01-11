Stolen Car Leads To Shots Fired At A House

On January 11, 2024, at 8:58 a.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 8100 block of Aaron Lane for a report of a residence struck by gunfire. Officers arrived to find a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire. It was learned that the residence was occupied at the time of the shooting, however no one was injured. While Officers were beginning their investigation into the shooting, they were notified of a stolen Kia Optima

from the 8100 block of Shady Oaks Lane.

A preliminary investigation determined that the Kia Optima was left in the driveway of the residence running and unattended due to the cold weather. It was also discovered that the Kia was used to in the commission of the shots fired at the residence in the 8100 block of Aaron Lane. The suspects then fled from the area in the stolen vehicle. LPR cameras detected that the vehicle appeared to be travelling to the south side of Chicago. A short time later, Officers were notified by the Chicago Police Department that they had located the Kia Optima that was stolen this morning. Chicago Police Department is conducting their own investigation into the recovery of the stolen Kia and currently have multiple suspects in custody. At the time of this release, Joliet Police Detectives are traveling to meet with Chicago Police Department personnel.

This continues to be an active and fluid investigation as Joliet Police Detectives and members of the Tri County Auto Theft Task Force investigate this case. Further information will be provided once it becomes available.