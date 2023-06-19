1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Stolen handgun leads to arrest of Crest Hill man

June 19, 2023 12:15PM CDT
Treyvonne Rideout (Photo by Joliet Police)

A 30-year-old Crest Hill man has been arrested after the discovery of a gun and drugs. Treyvonne Rideout has been charged with being an for Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, and an Illinois Department of Correction Parole Violation Warrant.

On Monday morning, at 1:53 AM, Officers observed a Hyundai Elantra parked at a BP gas station on McDonough Street. Police recognized this vehicle from incident over the weekend, in which Rideout was the driver of a vehicle that fled from officers.

Rideout was seen inside the store by police and was placed into custody. A search of the suspect led to the recovery of suspected cocaine and a loaded handgun. The handgun had previously been reported stolen from Mississippi.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

