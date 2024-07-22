Stolen Vehicle Leads To Police Chase Along I-80

A police chase on Sunday night ended with arrest of an 18 year old who allegedly stole a vehicle in Warrenville. On Sunday, July 21st at 9:33 p.m. Will County Sheriff Deputies located a stolen blue Hyundai sedan near the area of Midland and Jefferson. The vehicle was stolen in Warrenville earlier that morning by suspects that were armed with handguns.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen by Laraway Communications Center with the Warrenville Police Department. Will County Sheriff Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled. Deputies pursued the vehicle onto I-80 as members of the Joliet Police Department and the Illinois State Police assisted.

During the pursuit the vehicle got disabled when it struck a portion of a raised roadway in the 300 block of Railroad in Joliet, which near Route 6 and McDonough Street. Two suspects were placed into custody without incident.

Both suspects were transported to Laraway to speak with Detectives. One suspect was released without charges. A handgun was observed by deputies being thrown from the vehicle just prior to the vehicle being disabled.

Eighteen year old Samuel Valdovinos from Joliet, was arrested and charged with nine felonies and two misdemeanors. He’s charged with offenses of Armed Violence, four counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Alluding, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons and FOID Card violations. Valdovinos is currently at the Will County Adult Detention Facility awaiting a court hearing.