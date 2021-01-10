      Breaking News
Stop NorthPoint Subpoenas Former Interim City Manager for Documents

Stop NorthPoint Subpoenas Former Interim City Manager for Documents

Jan 10, 2021 @ 5:22pm

Stop NorthPoint LLC served former Joliet Interim City Manager Marty Shanahan with a subpoena Friday as part of the group’s lawsuit against the City of Joliet and NorthPoint Development.

The group is suing to stop a trucking warehouse planned for southern portion of the city of Joliet. The subpoena is asking Shanahan for documents related to studies pertaining to water issues, environmental impacts, traffic, noise and vibration. According to Stop NorthPoint, Shanahan has until January 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. to produce the documents.

 

