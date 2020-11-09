“Stop The Steal” Rally Held In Springfield
Supporters of President Donald Trump carry flags and signs as they parade past the Capitol in Washington after news that President-elect Joe Biden had defeated the incumbent in the race for the White House, in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supporters of President Trump are continuing with the campaign. Demonstrators gathered on the Illinois State Capitol steps Saturday morning, even as President-Elect Joe Biden had been projected as the winner. Protesters waved Trump flags and signs, yelling chants such as “stop the steal.” Some of those who attended questioned the credibility of the 2020 election, saying it wasn’t conducted fairly.