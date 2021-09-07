      Weather Alert

Storm Damage Around Will County

Sep 7, 2021 @ 3:58pm

On Tuesday afternoon the Will County area was hit by severe thunderstorms. Damage has been reported in multiple municipalities including Minooka, Channahon and Wilmington. There are reports of multiple trees and power lines down as well as multiple road closures. ComEd is currently working to restore the power to down areas. Clean up is underway. Channahon School District 17 has announced that due to the damaging storms school and athletics will be canceled on Wednesday September 8th but will resume on Thursday the 9th.

Below is a photo and video gallery of the damage that was left in the wake of Tuesday’s storms.

Min

Uprooted Tree in Channahon
More storm damage around Will County
Sprinkler System on the road at Pauling and 104th.
Tree damage in Channahon
More Storm Damage in Will County
