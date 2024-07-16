1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Storm Damage Clean-Up And I-55 Is Shut Down In Either Direction Due to Downed Power Lines

July 16, 2024 8:09AM CDT
Storm Damage Clean-Up And I-55 Is Shut Down In Either Direction Due to Downed Power Lines
I-55 shut down between River Road and Route 6–photo of I-55 at Bluff Road near ExxonMobil

Cleanup crews are busy this morning after multiple tornadoes and severe storms swept through the Chicago area. The National Weather Service reported several tornadoes touched down last night, including in Will County. Tornadoes were reported at both O’Hare and Midway airports, plus tornadoes were observed in Joliet, Sugar Grove, Oswego and Manhattan. More than 230-thousand ComEd customers are without power mainly in the Will County are and Cook County. NWS is sending out survey teams to assess the damage in the region.

I-55 at Bluff Road courtesy IDOT
I-55 shut down between River Road and Route 6

Meanwhile, I-55 is shut down between River Road and Route 6 due to downed power lines. It could be days and not hours before I-55 is reopened according to Allison Anderson Director of the Will County Emergency Management Agency. Two areas along I-55 have power lines down. One near Arsenal Road and other near Bluff Road.

I-55 shut down between North River Road and Route 6/Google maps

In Shorewood Route 59 is closed in both directions between U.S. 52 and Seil Rd. due to downed wires and trees.

