Storm Damage Temporarily Closes Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Opens Pop-Up Office Nearby

After receiving extensive storm damage this past weekend, the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Rt. 66 in Joliet has temporarily closed while repairs are being made. The museum staff has opened a pop-up location near the museum at the University of St. Francis Art Gallery located at 25 East Van Buren Street, in downtown Joliet. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Saturday 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The museum’s office phone number remains the same at 815-927-1540.

“We are extremely grateful for the incredible support we have received from the City of Joliet, Mayor D’Arcy, Joliet Police and Fire, countless volunteers and the family of downtown businesses that helped with the clean-up efforts,” CEO of the museum Ron Romero said. “People donated water, food, generators and opened their doors so that we had a place too cool off when needed. Our mayor, city administrator, our council woman, a few of our state representatives either showed up or called to check on us and make sure we had what we needed. Out of something bad came community support that was greatly appreciated. There is a sense of pride that came over me and carried me through the day because of their support.”

Romero said several of local fundraising efforts are planned to financially assist the museum during the temporary closing.

“We will continue to fight the good fight, but we need some help,” said Romero.

As a registered non-profit organization all donations are tax deductible. Personal donations may be made at www.roadtorock.org/donate.